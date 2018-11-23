61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida mall where shooting occurred faces 10 lawsuits

2 hours 18 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 November 23, 2018 5:27 PM November 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Ten lawsuits have been filed against the owners of a Florida outdoor mall where authorities say a gunman opened fire at an online video game tournament, killing two people, wounding several others and then fatally shooting himself.
  
The Florida Times-Union reports that nine of the lawsuits were filed earlier this month against The Jacksonville Landing and its owners. Another suit was filed several days after the Aug. 26 shooting.
  
A suit filed by the widow of one victim is claiming wrongful death, while the others seek damages for personal injury or negligence.
  
Authorities say 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, shot up the "Madden NFL 19" qualifying tournament at a Chicago Pizza restaurant a day after losing. Rival gamers Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton were left dead.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days