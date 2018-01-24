Florida kidnapping suspect apprehended in Baton Rouge, four children found safe

Photo: WEAR

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of kidnapping four children from Florida over the weekend has been arrested in Louisiana.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Jose Garcia Montes was apprehended at a Baton Rouge construction site Tuesday afternoon. Montes is accused of leaving Florida with the four children, three of whom are his own, on Saturday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed that Montes was found working at a construction site on Summa Ave when he was taken into custody. Montes then led authorities to a residence in the Gardere area, where he left the four children with a friend.

Authorities say the mother had left the children with Montes, thinking he would bring them back home. But after two days had passed, he allegedly told the woman that he had no intention of bringing them back, prompting her to call law enforcement.

The children, 6-year-old Kymani Nevaeh Reese, 4-year-old Kristina Marie Garcia, 3-year-old Jose Emmanuel Garcia, and 1-year-old Kaelynn Sophia Garcia, were found safe according to Sheriff David Morgan. Authorities are working to reunite them with their mother.

The FBI, in conjunction with EBRSO, took Montes into custody in Baton Rouge and he now faces four counts of kidnapping.