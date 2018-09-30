80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida K-9 dog named Fang killed by carjacking suspect

1 hour 2 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 11:04 AM September 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a police dog was shot and killed while chasing an armed carjacking suspect.
  
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in social media posts that the K-9 dog named Fang died early Sunday.
  
The sheriff's office said the suspect was apprehended by another K-9 dog at the scene and arrested. The suspect's name was not immediately released.
  
Fang was a 3-year-old German shepherd that performed both patrol and bomb-detection duties.
  
According to the sheriff's office, Fang patrolled special events and football games and "captured some of the most dangerous criminals" in Jacksonville.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days