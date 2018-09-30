80°
Latest Weather Blog
Florida K-9 dog named Fang killed by carjacking suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a police dog was shot and killed while chasing an armed carjacking suspect.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in social media posts that the K-9 dog named Fang died early Sunday.
The sheriff's office said the suspect was apprehended by another K-9 dog at the scene and arrested. The suspect's name was not immediately released.
Fang was a 3-year-old German shepherd that performed both patrol and bomb-detection duties.
According to the sheriff's office, Fang patrolled special events and football games and "captured some of the most dangerous criminals" in Jacksonville.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: BRPD explains arrest in Wayde Sims murder case
-
Close friends stunned by tragic death of LSU athlete
-
Friends, fellow athletes at LSU mourn the loss of Wayde Sims
-
LSU Athletics rocked by death of star basketball player
-
Video shows fight before deadly shooting of LSU basketball player; BRPD looking...