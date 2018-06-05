71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida judge lifts stay on smokable medical marijuana

1 hour 18 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 June 05, 2018 7:45 PM June 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida judge has lifted a stay on smoking medical marijuana.
  
Leon County circuit court Judge Karen Gievers on Tuesday upheld her May 25 ruling that the Florida Legislature's provision banning smokable medical marijuana is unconstitutional. The stay will officially be lifted next Monday. Gievers wrote delaying her ruling any further would create irreparable harm to patients.
  
The state's Department of Health had filed an appeal of Gievers' original ruling, which automatically put it on hold.
  
Even with the stay being lifted, smokable medical marijuana will not immediately be available for sale at treatment centers.
  
That's because the Department of Health must come up with rules for cultivation and distribution, which could take several months.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days