67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida grand jury investigates FSU frat pledge's death

19 hours 8 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, December 18 2017 Dec 18, 2017 December 18, 2017 4:47 PM December 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Google Maps
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A grand jury is meeting to consider filing charges in the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.
  
The Leon County grand jury on Monday interviewed Florida State administrators and those who were at a party with Andrew Coffey, who died after attending an off-campus party.
  
Coffey was a junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died Nov. 4 after he was found unresponsive after a party. Florida State quickly responded by indefinitely suspending its fraternities and sororities.
  
More than 50 fraternity members testified before the grand jury during the afternoon. University President John Thrasher and Vice President of Student Affairs Amy Hecht testified in the morning.
  
Tallahassee police say indications showed alcohol was involved in Coffey's death. The state Medical Examiner hasn't released its report.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days