Florida golfer uses putter to escape gator's jaws

1 hour 39 minutes 14 seconds ago February 11, 2017 Feb 11, 2017 Saturday, February 11 2017 February 11, 2017 4:36 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida golfer made the shot of his life with a putter when he used it to escape an alligator that had grabbed him by the ankle.

Tony Aarts used his putter to jab the gator in the eyes before the alligator let him go.

WINK-TV reports that Aarts was playing at the Magnolia Landing Golf & Country Club in the Fort Myers area last Wednesday when he heard a splash while approaching the fourth hole.

He says the gator grabbed his right ankle and he ended up on his back before they both rolled into a water hazard. The gator let ago after the jabs to the eye.

State wildlife workers captured the gator and put it down.

Aarts was treated and released from a hospital.

