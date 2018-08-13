90°
Florida girl, 7, dies after being struck by stray bullet

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Leaders and residents say they're frustrated by the kind of violence that killed a 7-year-old Florida girl, as officials offer an $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told news outlets Sunday that a stray bullet struck Heydi Rivas Villanueva during crossfire of a gun battle between two groups in a parking lot. She was sitting in a car with her father and a sibling waiting for her mother to get off work at a nearby restaurant.

Police say two groups of men began shooting nearby and a bullet struck the child. The gunmen fled. A good Samaritan drove the child and her father to a nearby hospital. She died a short time later.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted, "This is heartbreaking."

