Florida firefighter donates kidney to help save stranger

Wednesday, December 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Daytona Beach News-Journal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida firefighter has donated a kidney to help a stranger.
  
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports doctors at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, removed a kidney from 41-year-old Edgewater firefighter David Blair on Nov. 15 and prepped 33-year-old Heidi Hughes to receive it. The surgery went well. Blair is home and recovering.
  
Blair says faith led him to donate a kidney after he saw a social media post by Garry Hughes, seeking help for his daughter. Blair took a survey through the hospital's organ transplant website and then a series of follow-up tests.
  
Heidi Hughes, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is thankful and says she intends to take good care of Blair's gift.
  
It's not her first kidney transplant. Her father donated a kidney to her 16 years ago.
