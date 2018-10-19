Florida firefighter dies; Michael toll up to 35

Photo: WJHG

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - A falling tree has killed a firefighter while he was helping his family clear debris from Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle, increasing the overall storm-related death toll to 35.

Fire coordinator Brad Price, 49, of Wewahitchka was on his tractor when he was killed Thursday, the Gulf County Sheriff's Office said on its official Facebook page.

With Price's death, 25 of the fatalities have been confirmed in Florida. Many of the deaths in the heavily timbered Panhandle were from tree falls, while other bodies have been pulled from homes decimated by hurricane-force winds and storm surge.

The storm also killed 10 people in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, where most were caught in flash flooding.