Florida deputy kills drunk driving suspect who fled, tried to fight

May 21, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Orlando Sentinel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A sheriff's deputy fatally shot a drunk driving suspect who allegedly fled a traffic stop and tried to fight him in central Florida.

Osceola County Sheriff's officials say a deputy responded to the Florida Turnpike on Saturday night after reports of a possible drunk driver. He stopped the vehicle, but authorities say 37-year-old Carlos Garcia Petrovich was not cooperative and fled. The deputy caught up with Petrovich at a gas station and tried to place him under arrest. Authorities say Petrovich fled on foot and became violent.

According to a news release, the deputy shot Petrovich who was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not identified.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital and later released. State law enforcement officials are investigating.

