Florida couple accused of stealing boat for Cuban honeymoon

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Miami Herald,

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple quit their jobs, stole a 40-foot (12-meter) catamaran sailboat and sailed to Cuba for their honeymoon.
 
The Miami Herald reports 46-year-old Aaron Burmeister and 32-year-old Ashley McNeil pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to charges of conspiracy to transport a vessel in foreign commerce.
 
They spent six months in a Cuban jail after their April 1 arrest.
 
They were returned to the United States in September and were arrested by federal agents when they arrived at Miami International Airport.
 
Each faces up to five years in prison during a Jan 7 sentencing in Key West. The government dropped a second charge, which carried a prison term of up to 10 years.
 
The owner said he bought the boat named Kaisosi for $350,000 last year.

