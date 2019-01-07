Latest Weather Blog
Florida church plans to buy burial plots for five Louisiana children killed in crash
MARKSVILLE - A Florida church announced it plans to pay for the burial plots of five Louisiana children killed in a fiery crash last week, according to WGFL.
During a memorial service Sunday night, the Pentecostals of Gainesville said they planned to pay for the graves of the five children ranging ages 9 to 14. Officials said the children were among seven killed in the crash on I-75 near Gainsville Thursday afternoon.
“Our church has decided that we want to buy the burial plot of all five of the children. So we are going to be doing that. If you want to get on board with that you are welcome to," Pentecostals of Gainesville Pastor Jimmy Toney said.
The pastor further said they plan to help comfort the survivors of the crash by repaying them for what was lost in the crash as well as providing airfare for the trip back home.
The Avoyelles House of Mercy in Marksville said the children were with a group of churchgoers heading to Disney World. Two truck drivers were also killed, and several others were seriously hurt.
The crash is still under investigation.
