71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida busboy finds, returns purse containing $1,500

3 hours 52 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, January 11 2018 Jan 11, 2018 January 11, 2018 9:26 AM January 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New York Post

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When a Florida couple stopped for a quick hamburger while returning from a visit with their grandchildren, they left a purse containing $1,500 in cash hanging on the back of a chair.

Nineteen-year-old busboy Matt Cureton found the purse while cleaning tables Monday at Wendy’s restaurant in Fort Pierce. He told the SunSentinel that per store policy he didn’t open the purse before handing it over to manager Betsy Hersha.

Francis and Peggy Humanick noticed the purse was gone when they got to their Boca Raton home. They canceled their credit cards before finding out the purse was safe, then drove 80 miles back to Wendy’s.

Hersha says she hugged Cureton and told him he did the right thing, encouraging him to take a $100 reward.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days