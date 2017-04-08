73°
Florida boy drives car into canal with 2-year-old passenger
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Authorities say a Florida man let his 13-year-old son drive a car unsupervised around a neighborhood with a 2-year-old passenger before the boy crashed into a canal.
Neither child was seriously hurt in Friday's crash in southwest Florida, The Fort Myers News-Press reported.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the 31-year-old father, Martin Martinez Jr., of Lehigh Acres, was charged with child neglect.
The highway patrol says the boy was driving fast when he went through a stop sign, missed a turn and overturned the car several times, ending up in the canal. The report says the boy was able to get out and remove the younger child.
It wasn't immediately clear if Martinez had an attorney.
