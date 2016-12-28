68°
Florida Boulevard is now open

1 hour 50 minutes 43 seconds ago December 28, 2016 Dec 28, 2016 Wednesday, December 28 2016 December 28, 2016 8:13 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Florida Boulevard is now open.

Wednesday morning, Florida Boulevard was closed at Sherwood Forest Boulevard due to an accident with injury.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

