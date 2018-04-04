70°
Florida Boulevard in Walker reopened following overturned 18-wheeler
UPDATE: Florida Boulevard has been reopened in both directions at Gaylord Road.
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities are diverting east and westbound traffic in Walker along Florida Boulevard.
Crews are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler at Florida Boulevard and Gaylord Road.
According to the Walker Police Department, eastbound traffic on Florida Blvd. is being rerouted towards Walker North to Corbin Ave. Westbound traffic should take Corbin Ave. to Walker North.
Drivers in the area should expect heavy delays.
