57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida Blvd. reopens following head-on crash

1 hour 18 minutes 43 seconds ago May 05, 2017 May 5, 2017 Friday, May 05 2017 May 05, 2017 10:02 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a head-on crash that left multiple people injured on Florida Blvd.

The crash happened after 7:15 p.m. on Florida Blvd. near McGehee Drive.

Sources on scene say at least two people have been transported to the hospital, at least one of them with "critical" injuries.


Florida Blvd. was closed while police cleared the scene. As of 10 p.m. traffic has reopened.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">All lanes are open on US 190 West (Florida Blvd.) at Sherwood Forest. Congestion is minimal.</p>&mdash; Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) <a href="https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/860691016428523521">May 6, 2017</a></blockquote>
<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>


This is a developing story. Check back for details.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days