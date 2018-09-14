82°
Latest Weather Blog
Florence downgraded to tropical storm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Forecasters say Florence is now a tropical storm but will continue to threaten North and South Carolina with powerful winds and catastrophic freshwater flooding.
Its top sustained winds have dropped to 70 mph (110 kph), and it's at a near standstill, moving west at just 3 mph (6 kph).
At 5 p.m., Florence was centered about 50 miles (75 kilometers) west-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 25 miles (45 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 kilometers) from its center. The National Hurricane Center says Florence is producing tropical storm-force wind gusts in Florence, South Carolina, about 60 miles from the coast.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-wheeler driver ticketed after rear-ending stopped school bus picking up kids
-
Prosecutors: State Police conclude investigation into WBRSO Deputy
-
High school football coach accused of enforcing dangerous practice drills
-
Agency raises flag in honor of special needs child who died after...
-
Progress made on new I-110 ramp at Terrace Avenue