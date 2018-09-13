Flooring mistake cleaned up following call to 2OYS

PRAIRIEVILLE - Two years after a steam cleaning error, a woman is handed a check for her damages.

Dianne Bryant had just finished remodeling her home when the August 2016 flood decided to test her patience.

"The floor hadn't even set yet, here comes that flood," said Bryant.

Two inches of water sat on top of her white porcelain floors. After the water receded Bryant learned she was able to keep them and hired a company to steam clean the floors.

"All they needed to do was get the grout sealed and that's what I thought I hired this company to do," she said.

What she got was much different. Instead, she says her floors were cleaned with hot water and set with wax, which she says is a big no-no on no-wax flooring. Three days later she noticed the waxy buildup start peeling all around her single story home. Two years later, her floors are still peeling wax.

The job cost her about $2,000, which she paid in full. As soon as the damage started to show, Bryant, says she called the company to fix the mistake but the problem was never addressed. In April 2017, she took the company to small claims court and won. The company had to pay her back.

"Ultimately I did win, they appealed, they didn't show up and the verdict stood," she said.

That was more than a year ago and all along she's been waiting for her payment. Nothing happened until she contacted 2 On Your Side.

Soon after, Bryant received a check in the mail for $2,300.

"I didn't believe it," she said. "When I actually saw it I didn't believe it!"

It's money she'll be putting to good use to get her floors fixed the way she intended the first time.

The steam cleaning company said ownership changed hands and there was a misunderstanding when it came to Bryant's payment. Bryant is thankful to move on.