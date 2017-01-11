Flooding threatens residents in Sacramento County

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews in California have been working to bolster a levee in Sacramento County, where a swollen river is threatening a rural community.



About 2,000 people were told to evacuate Tuesday, and emergency officials say water is expected to spill over the levee overnight, flooding low-lying roads and buildings with up to 1 foot of water.



There've been days of heavy rain.