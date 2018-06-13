83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Flooding shuts down roadways during severe weather Tuesday

17 hours 13 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 June 12, 2018 5:50 PM June 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Major roadways in the capital area experienced slowdowns as thunderstorms roll through the capital area Tuesday.

Street flooding was first reported around 5:30 p.m. after severe weather began pounding the Baton Rouge area.

Flooding was reported in the following areas:

-I-110 near the Governor's Mansion curve is closed in both directions

-I-110 at N 22nd Street

-South Acadian Thruway near I-10

-Corporate Boulevard

A flash flood warning was issued in the capital region until 7:15 p.m.

At one point, more than 4,000 people are currently without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Check back for updates.

