Flooding shuts down roadways during severe weather Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Major roadways in the capital area experienced slowdowns as thunderstorms roll through the capital area Tuesday.

Street flooding was first reported around 5:30 p.m. after severe weather began pounding the Baton Rouge area.

Flooding was reported in the following areas:

-I-110 near the Governor's Mansion curve is closed in both directions

-I-110 at N 22nd Street

-South Acadian Thruway near I-10

-Corporate Boulevard

A flash flood warning was issued in the capital region until 7:15 p.m.

At one point, more than 4,000 people are currently without power in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Check back for updates.