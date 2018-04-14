62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flooded streets, downed power lines and property damage following severe weather

1 hour 42 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 April 14, 2018 10:45 AM April 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Plantation Inn, St. Mary Parish, via the Sheriff's Office

As severe weather moves away from the WBRZ viewing area, reports of downed power lines, flooded streets and damage to property are coming in.

Over 12,000 residents are currently without power in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Click here to view Entergy's power outage map

Click here to view Demco's power outage map

OTHER STREET FLOODING: 

Livingston Parish

-Carrol Drive from the bridge to N. Corbin

-Pendarvis Lane just east of 3 Lakes

-Colyell Drive

Ascension Parish (closed roads)

-New River and Airline at McDonald’s

-Palmer Road/Carlos Braud

-S. Ashland Drive/East Palmview St.

-Mississippi/Church Street

Emergency crews responded to reports of a tree that fell on two cars on W Parker Blvd. Saturday morning in Baton Rouge. No injuries were reported.

In St. Mary Parish, winds damaged the the roof of the Plantation Inn off US Highway 90. (Picture above)

To see a full list of events canceled or delayed today, click here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days