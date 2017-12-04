Flooded Denham Springs bank to host grand reopening Dec. 6

DENHAM SPRINGS- Previously flooded Neighbors Federal Credit Union will have its grand reopening on December 6.

The grand reopening will be an all-day event Dec. 6 starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. The ribbon-cutting will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m.

The "Branch of the Future" event is open to the public, regardless of membership status.

Neighbors will be showcasing a "Back to the Future" model DeLorean for guests to exhibit.

Other attractions will include photos with Santa from 1-4 p.m., and BaristaJaz will feature premium latte art from 9 a.m. to noon.

Jay Ducote of Bite and Booze will also be present to feature food and wine samplings for guests 21 years of age and older.

The event is at no cost to attendees, courtesy of NFCU.

The branch is located at 175 Rushing Road West in Denham Springs.