Flooded BREC equipment to be auctioned off next month

BAKER - Maintenance equipment stored at a BREC park is concerning nearby residents. The equipment, consists of lawnmower parts, trailers, wheels of different sizes and about 40 golf carts that no longer work.

Admon McCastle says he drives down Lavey Lane nearly every day and says the equipment is an eyesore.

"It's just a bunch of junk," he said.

The rusting equipment has been there for about two months. It's positioned right along Lavey Lane in BREC's maintenance area of Dumas Golf Course.

"It's not anything that you would want to see in anybody's neighborhood," said McCastle.

BREC tells 2 On Your Side most of the equipment came from Dumas and Howell Golf Courses. Some of it no longer works after it was damaged during the August 2016 flood. Recently, BREC installed a fence around some of the equipment, which will soon be getting a privacy screen for security and aesthetic purposes. BREC says the golf carts were moved from Howell to Greenwood Park and must be stored and evaluated by FEMA before the items can be auctioned off next month. Other equipment belongs to the Dumas Golf Course and is awaiting auction in June.

Piles of sand is used for maintenance on the golf course and has been stored in that same location for years.

The auction that includes many items at the maintenance site will begin Thursday, June 1 at 6 a.m. The auction will end Wednesday, June 14.