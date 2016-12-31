FLOOD WATCH continues until Monday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the WBRZ viewing area until Monday morning. A FLOOD WATCH is different than a Flash Flood Watch.

A prolonged period of wet weather is expected to continue through the weekend. Today's rainfall however is expected to be the heaviest and most widespread.

We expect 2-4" of rainfall in total this weekend. Only 1.01" is necessary before midnight Saturday to officially break the record for the wettest year in Baton Rouge's recorded history.

Unlike flash flooding, a flood watch means that more casual areal or river flooding is possible, as opposed to sudden flooding during the event. Some area rivers and streams are expected to rise. While it's unlikely that we will see many exceed minor flood stage, it is still possible.

A repeat of August flooding is NOT expected.

