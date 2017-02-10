Flood victims paying twice, liens preventing them from moving forward

BATON ROUGE - Some flood victims are paying twice, trapped in a money fight between a contractor and a subcontractor. It's coming back to haunt the homeowner in the form of a lien.

Right now, there's an open investigation by The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.



Sandy Farbe's home flooded in August and she's nowhere close to being finished with construction. Farbe hired BD Scope and Remodeling to rebuild her home.

"Things spiraled out of control very quickly," she said.

Farbe says she paid BD Scope about $13,000 but does not agree the work completed is worth that much. In addition, mold is growing up and across her walls.

In November, Farbe terminated her contract with BD Scope, but prior to then a lien was put on her house by a subcontractor who did work but was never paid.

"I've got dehumidifiers and fans and we put them in houses to dry them out from floods," says Charles Johnson.

Johnson was hired by BD Scope and Remodeling and says he worked with a few others for about a month. He tells 2 On Your Side he was paid for a few days of work but the bill continued to rack up after that. The final bill, more than $7,000 has gone unpaid.

"All I want is the money for the work that we did," said Johnson.

To get that money, Johnson put liens on four homes he worked on, including Fabre's. It's another $1,200 Farbe says has to come out of her pocket before she moves forward with construction.

"As the homeowner we are responsible for getting it taken care of," she said.

Two On Your Side went looking for BD Scope and Remodeling owner Kenneth Robinson and company salesman Edmund LeBlanc.

Robinson tells WBRZ over the phone there are some paperwork issues involving Charles Johnson. Robinson says he's never seen an invoice for the work completed.

"We have every intention of paying Mr. CT what we owe him," said Robinson.

An attorney for the company told 2 On Your Side Tuesday, Johnson will get paid if he drops the liens.

The whole thing has been discouraging for Farbe, after learning a current, BD Scope employee was in the news in 2016 for contractor fraud. The State Licensing Board says LeBlanc's commercial license was revoked in 2007 and is currently inactive.

"It made me feel even more of a victim," she said.

WBRZ has learned people have gone to the State Attorney General's Office with complaints about BD Scope. It would not confirm to WBRZ whether or not it's investigating those complaints. BD Scope is currently in good standing, but under investigation by The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

As of Thursday, Johnson says he has not been paid. Farbe says she is filing a lawsuit against BD Scope.