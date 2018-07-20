Flood victims get another extension for FEMA temporary housing program

BATON ROUGE - A request for an extension of the federal temporary housing program from August 2016 flood survivors has been approved by FEMA.

The request for the extension was made by Gov. John Bel Edwards. According to a release, the program has been extended through January 15, 2019. Edwards requested that homeowners be given additional time and the low rent for the Mobile Housing Units be retained as survivors rebuilt their homes that were either severely damaged or destroyed by the floods.

The incremental rent increase on the MHUs remains in place. FEMA has confirmed this will be the final extension of the program, according to the release.

“The number of families relying on temporary housing is declining but it still remains necessary for many families as they continue to recover," Edwards said. "We are committed to helping them work with FEMA on the incremental rent increases as well as helping them find long-term and affordable housing solutions.”

As of Thursday, there are 595 homeowners and 19 renters occupying the trailers nearly two years after the flood, according to the governor's office.