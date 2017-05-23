Flood victims could qualify for new bathroom, kitchen

BATON ROUGE - Those struggling to rebuild after the flood may qualify to get extra money to fix their homes.

The Restore Louisiana program will even hire a contractor and provide materials. But first, it starts with filling out a survey.

Flood victims like Danita Pigeon may be able to come home to a new home thanks to the government program. She's one of the more than 36,000 people who will have a chance to qualify.

"It just gives us the good feeling inside that someone's willing to help," Pigeon said.

From brand new sinks, stoves to microwaves, the program is making all of this available to qualifying flood victims.

"We're so excited because there are neighborhoods out there where they're people scattered throughout the neighborhood who have just not been able to rebuild yet or people that have used all of their retirement funds to get their house rebuilt," a representative with the program said.

First, residents must fill out a survey. Then, an inspector assesses the damage.

Qualifying flood victims can pick their own contractor or the program can provide one. The program's kitchen and bathroom demo serves as an example of what the finished product will look like. Those who have already started the process said, so far, it's been smooth sailing.

Whether you had flood insurance or not, or even if you've already rebuilt your home, everyone is encouraged to apply.