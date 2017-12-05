Flood victims continue to receive deductions on 2017 property taxes

BATON ROUGE - Mike and Margie Johnson are just about done rebuilding from the August 2016 flood. They're still living in a Manufactured Housing Unit but like their neighbors, whether they flooded or not, property taxes are coming due.

Homeowners in Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge Parishes are all in different phases of rebuilding. It's why for the second year in a row, parishes are offering reductions in property taxes.

"If those properties haven't been fixed up they'll let us know and we'll give an additional decrease for them for 2017," said East Baton Rouge Parish Tax Assessor Brian Wilson.

The reductions for flood victims in East Baton Rouge vary. Wilson says it could be 10 to 20 percent based on where the homeowner is at in the rebuilding process. If a homeowner has reason to believe they should be receiving an additional reduction, they're asked to call the assessor's office.

Livingston Parish says because it's seen significant growth this past year, there will be 25 percent reduction for flood victims that are still rebuilding. There are also exemptions granted for homeowners in Ascension Parish that will last until the homeowner has rebuilt and moved back into their home.

According to the Ascension Assessor's Office, 34 percent of flood victims continue to rebuild. They retain the same exemptions they had in 2016.

Mike and Margie say they'll be calling the assessor's office to see if they qualify for any deductions since they're still rebuilding.

"A little more things I could do with the change, extra change coming back, yes indeed," said Mike Johnson.