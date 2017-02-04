Flood victims can comment in person on state recovery plans

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is holding public meetings for victims of the March and August floods to comment on the governor's plans for spending $1.2 billion in federal rebuilding aid.



The first public meeting was held Friday in Lafayette Parish. Additional meetings are scheduled in Baton Rouge on Monday, in Ruston on Thursday and in Franklinton on Feb. 13.



Details on the location of each public hearing are available at www.restore.la.gov.



Edwards intends to spend most of the federal block grant assistance to help homeowners with major or severe damage and without flood insurance.



Other dollars are slated for assistance to businesses, farmers and renters. A final portion of the money is planned to reimburse government agencies for their flood response expenses.



The plans need approval from federal officials.