Flood victim to be featured on "Say Yes to the Dress"

BATON ROUGE - A stylist who lost everything in the flood will have her story told and wedding featured on TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress" next month.

Kelli Hutchinson works at Hair Show on Perkins Road. When producers heard her story and how she lost everything ahead of her wedding day to the August flood, she was booked to be on the show.

"It's like seeing slime on top of everything that you've ever loved," Hutchinson said, recalling her belongings after the storms.

Kelli and her now husband Adam had only been in their new home 12 days when flooding forced them out.

"I was actually in the bathtub when I realized that water was about to come into my house," she recalls. "I was panicking, but I was like 'I'll chill for a minute.' Then in comes Adam, 'we have to leave.'"

Hutchinson lost her brand new wedding dress and forced them to postpone the wedding.

She is not allowed to say which dress she chose or reveal any other surprises that will be displayed on the show. Her episode is set to air mid-February.