Flood victim said trailer "exploded" after attempting to lighting cigarette inside

BATON ROUGE - A man set his trailer on fire and was transported to a hospital after it "exploded" when he tried to light a cigarette inside.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning to a reported trailer fire in the 2000 block of Park Circle.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames, according to BRFD.

According to BRFD, the resident was living in the trailer while remodeling his house from flood damage. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital with severe burns.

Fire officials said the resident ran to a neighbors home and said the trailer had exploded when he attempted to light a cigarette.

Fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire, but said a propane leak is likely, according to BRFD.

The fire completely destroyed the trailer and damaged two houses it was parked between, BRFD said.