Flood victim burglarized multiple times since August flood

BATON ROUGE - A flood victim says his home has been burglarized three times since the August flood of 2016.

Michael Young lives in the Glen Oaks subdivision. His home and business were damaged in the August 2016 flood, and after re-establishing his home with items, thieves entered.

"They dumped everything all over the floor and they took the stuff and came out the front door again and locked the door again," Young said.

Thieves broke through a back bedroom window and ransacked the home. Thieves got away with electronics like laptops, dirt bikes, pellet gun and a flat screen tv.

"It was a special 70-inch tv with a special screen for him so he wouldn't have to sit so close to the TV to be able to see it. So they stole it and they don't even know what they stole....they don't even know the worth of it is and stuff."

He says most of the items stolen were things for his kids.

"Not only are you taking something from me, you know that I can't replace them right now. You're stealing from my kids and you know... that hits you all the way to the core of your heart," Young said.

Young believes the thieves used a large vehicle to take the amount of stuff.

"What I don't understand, they come out through the front door of the house. I have a light pole right here I sit cross the street and watch his house 4 o'clock it look like daylight out here but nobody say they see anything, they didn't hear anything," Young said.