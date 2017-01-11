Flood survivors must demonstrate continuing need for rental assistance

BATON ROUGE - August flood survivors who have a continued need for temporary disaster rental assistance must submit paperwork that demonstrates a disaster-related, financial need.

Survivors who received the initial two months of rental assistance may use funds to reimburse expenses for an apartment, house, hotel, or recreational vehicle while they work on long-term housing plans. The temporary assistance covers rental assistance for up to 18 months from the date of declaration.

FEMA mails Continued Temporary Housing Assistance applications to some survivors two weeks after they initially receive two months of rental assistance. Survivors should submit the following paperwork to FEMA to demonstrate an ongoing need for disaster-related housing assistance:

A completed CTHA application that FEMA provides.

A copy of their lease.

Receipts showing the proper use of federal disaster housing assistance.

Current household income status.

Any household financial obligations.

Survivors who wish to continue temporary housing assistance and have not received a CTHA application should request one by calling FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.