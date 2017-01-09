57°
Flood survivors battle freezing temperatures in harsh conditions

Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE – Jeffrey Turner is living in his flood damaged trailer home near Denham Springs. There’s mold on the walls, no working bathroom and the pipes froze this weekend.

To keep warm, Turner must confine himself to one small room, the only part of the trailer that has heat.

“I got a little 7 ½ by 7 ½ foot bedroom in my construction trailer, and I just heat that backroom,” Turner said. “I’m making it.”

Even though Turner is living in rather harsh conditions, his situation is still better than his neighbor’s who is currently living inside a tent.

“It’s a matter of battling the elements,” Fred Madison said.

Madison has been sleeping in the tent since his home was damage in August. With cold temperatures briefly visiting Baton Rouge, he has to use space heaters to keep warm.

“It’s pretty much an effort to stay warm,” Madison said. “The walls are very thin and you are fighting the cold on the walls from the inside.”

Madison said he has another mobile home on the way and he is hoping that it will arrive before the next cold snap passes Louisiana.

