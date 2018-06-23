Flood recovery, other work takes over classrooms as Livingston students have the summer off

LIVINGSTON – More than a dozen public school campuses are undergoing renovations through the summer including ongoing flood recovery projects at six of the schools.

Construction related to damage from the August 2016 flood continue at Denham Springs High School where floor tiles, all baseboards and the ROTC facility are being rehabbed. Similar flooring and wall work continues at the freshman high school, Denham Springs Junior High, Lewis Vincent Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary.

The district hopes to have all flood-related projects complete this year except at three campuses that remain closed – Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High School. Students will attend class at the temporary campuses again in the upcoming school year.

Negotiations are still ongoing with FEMA and Louisiana’s GOSHEP but, to date, no work plan has been approved for any of the campuses a school district spokesperson said Saturday.

However, in a news release, the school system highlighted ongoing work that will be completed at other campuses before school starts in August.

Among the most major work is a special tax-funded project at Walker High where the school is getting a new main classroom and administrative building with 28 classrooms, a library, a biology lab, a chemistry lab, a special needs room, all administrative and support personnel offices, and restrooms. The new building will also house the school’s Green & White Cooke site and Neighbors Federal Credit Union office.

A new gym at Walker High will be complete by December.

Other district projects include: Infrastructure work at Doyle High; Window and parking lot improvements at Springfield Elementary; Classroom repairs at French Settlement High; Building maintenance and classroom work at the Pathways and Adult Education Building; Paint work at Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High schools; Roofing at Pine Ridge Alternative School; Exterior rehab at Maurepas High; Renovations at Holden High; And new classrooms at Albany High School and Albany Lower Elementary.

