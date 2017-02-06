Flood debris still clogging neighborhoods, deadline extended

BATON ROUGE - Some areas are still living with piles of post-flood debris outside their homes.

One homeowner says she's called to have it collected but it's been sitting out front of her home since November. A dozen or so of her neighbors have the same issue.

Judy Collins lives in the ZIP code area of 70810 along Meadowview Avenue off Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. She tells 2 On Your Side she thought she was on a list to have the debris collected but she's still waiting.

"I guess we were just forgot about," said Collins.

After she spent three month displaced from the August flood, Collins says passing the piles on her street every day bring back memories she would rather forget.

"To have to look at this is just... I'd rather not," she said.

The piles contain flood debris and construction debris including cardboard boxes, mattresses, wood scraps, furniture and children's toys. It's all piled high at the curb.

"It's a hazard, it's a health hazard actually," she said.

Collins says the debris has brought rodents and unwanted traffic to the neighborhood. People have gone through the debris looking for items. On one corner, inches from a large pile of debris is where students wait for the school bus. The week of Christmas, Collins says she called for debris collection and was told the piles would be collected by Jan. 10 but the debris is still there.

The City-Parish says the debris contractor DRC is wrapping up collection in 70816. It says the next ZIP code is 70810, which is where Collins lives. Debris collection trucks should be there no later than Wednesday.

The City-Parish announced an extension of debris collection Monday. The new deadline will help with the remaining issues across East Baton Rouge Parish associated with debris removal following the August 2016 flood. The deadline has been extended to August 13, 2017 and will provide the City-Parish with more time to collect in neighborhoods where debris remains curbside.

City-Parish officials will focus on addressing condemned residential housing units inundated by flooding, where homeowners have abandoned their property. Some homes are set to be demolished in the near future and will require debris collection.

Residents still in need of flood debris collection should call the Department of Environmental Services at 225-389-4865.

View the East Baton Rouge Parish flood debris collection map here.