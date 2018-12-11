Flood-damaged roadways in Denham Springs finally getting repaired

DENHAM SPRINGS - More than two years after the 2016 flood, some roadways in Livingston Parish are finally getting repaired. Crews were out and about in Denham Springs on Monday with heavy machinery ready to go.

"Glory hallelujah!" resident Charles Holdeman said. "Glad to see them here."

Dixie Street is one of several roads under construction.

"It was very bad," Holdeman added. "We had holes, some were three to five inches deep."

Even though the damaged streets are inside city limits, the parish stepped in to make the repairs.

"They don't mind spending money if it goes to asphalt," Livingston Parish Councilman John Wascom told WBRZ. "As of last week at the parish council meeting, we adopted a budget of $8 million to go towards road overlay in this parish."

Holdeman says he doesn't care where the money is coming from, he's just happy to see the work finally getting done.

"It's well overdue," Holdeman added. "We've been wanting this to be done for at least a year and a half."