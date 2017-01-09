Flood-damaged home on Wildwood Pwy. destroyed in early morning fire

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – A home that was under construction due to damage caused by the August flood was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

The fire occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Wildwood Parkway. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames and were able to keep the fire from spreading to any nearby structures. Firefighters extinguished the flames around 2 a.m.

However, the home is considered a total loss and sustained an estimated $75,000 worth of damage.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the home was vacant due to flood damage and it was undergoing construction.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.