Flood-damaged home bakery bounces back for Valentine's Day

BATON ROUGE - A flood victim isn't letting damage to her home keep her from running her small business.

Kennedy Myers' home bakery has received a jump start since the flood. Myers and her son were trapped in their home with chest-level waters during last August's flood.

After she was rescued, she had little hope for her start-up business, Creme and Crumble Confections.

"It was the longest boat ride of my life," Myers said.

But now she's starting from scratch, and slowly getting all of the necessary repairs done. With a half-repaired kitchen, she's cranking out orders from her home bakery.

"I just knew I had to get it together and get it going for Valentine's Day."

She's been working on orders since the beginning of the week, hustling to be ready for Feb. 14.

"When I bake and they bring somebody something... That just warms my heart," Myers said.

Myers says people can text or email her to place an order, you can also check her Facebook page, Creme and Crumble Confections, for more information.