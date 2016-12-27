70°
Flight recorder retrieved
SOCHI, Russia - Russian authorities are hoping that a flight recorder from the military jet that crashed into the Black Sea will help them determine why the plane went down two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi on Sunday.
The defense minister says the flight recorder has not been seriously damaged. All 92 people aboard the plane are believed dead.
The plane was headed for Syria and had on board members of the world-famous Russian military choir.
