73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flight delayed after woman brings squirrel on plane

1 hour 55 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 October 10, 2018 6:22 AM October 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Daily Mail

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Police had to remove a woman who brought an "emotional support squirrel" on a Frontier Airlines flight headed from Orlando, Florida, to Cleveland.

Frontier says the passenger had noted in her reservation that she was bringing an emotional support animal with her on Flight 1612 Tuesday night. But she did not indicate it was a squirrel. The airline says rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed.

The airline says police were called when the passenger refused to leave the plane. Police requested the other passengers disembark while officers dealt with the woman, who was eventually escorted into the main terminals.

The flight left for Cleveland about two hours later.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days