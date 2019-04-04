Fleetwood Mac to replace Rolling Stones in Jazz Fest lineup; festival offering refunds for ticket holders

NEW ORLEANS - Fleetwood Mac has been added to the Jazz Fest lineup, less than a week after the Rolling Stones canceled their appearance at the upcoming music festival.

A news release Thursday said the band had been added to the Thursday, May 2 lineup. That day is also slated to feature Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Regina Carter's Southern Comfort.

The Rolling Stones announced this week that several of their upcoming shows would be canceled because of medical treatment for Mick Jagger. While Jagger is expected to make a full recovery, he has been advised to stay off tour for the time being.

For concertgoer's who aren't happy with the lineup, Jazz Fest is offering refunds. The organization said tickets purchased at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome or Smoothie King Center can be returned for a full refund of the purchase price, including fees.

The refunds will take place at the Smoothie King Center box office beginning on April 10th, and there is no deadline.

For more information on ticket refunds, click here.