Fleetwood Mac to replace Rolling Stones in Jazz Fest lineup

NEW ORLEANS - Fleetwood Mac has been added to the Jazz Fest lineup, less than a week after the Rolling Stones canceled their appearance at the upcoming music festival.

A news release Thursday said the band had been added to the Thursday, May 2 lineup. That day is also slated to feature Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Regina Carter's Southern Comfort.

The Rolling Stones announced this week that several of their upcoming shows would be canceled because of medical treatment for Mick Jagger. While Jagger is expected to make a full recovery, he has been advised to stay off tour for the time being.