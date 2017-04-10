Flea season 'noticeably worse' this year in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - With spring in full swing, temperatures are picking up, humidity is getting higher and fleas are on the move.

Pat Stockstill has worked at Pestop on O'Neal Lane for almost 10 years, and he said this year's flea season is one of the worst.

"I think it would be noticeably worse," Stockstill said. "I really think it's probably attributed to the flood."

The August flood displaced many plants, animals and insects. When the flea larvae get moved around and things start heating up, they pop out like popcorn.

"Baton Rouge is certainly among the worst in terms of where you are going to find your flea infestations," Stockstill said.

A humid and hot environment like the Capital City makes for a perfect flea breeding ground.

"We don't have a really cold winter," Stockstill said. "We really don't even get rid of fleas."

The most common species is the cat flea, which feeds on dogs, cats and people. Fleas can jump over a foot in length, onto your furniture and family. They can cause skin disease in humans and tapeworm in animals. They can live for several months without eating, waiting out for a good meal, thriving in warm temperatures.

"Somewhere around July, August," Stockstill said. "The hottest part of the year. That's when you are going to have a peak."

Stockstill said that if you let a flea problem get out of hand, it can cost you up to $200 indoors and another $150 outdoors. The best thing you can do is get preventative treatments for your yard and animals. If you already have fleas, consult a professional to come up with a specialized solution just for you.