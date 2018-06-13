Latest Weather Blog
Flash flooding Tuesday leaves towing companies, car shops busy
BATON ROUGE - Flash flooding caught many off guard Tuesday. People were traveling through feet of water, and stalled.
“It was very sudden, and we weren't prepared for it at all,” said Suzy Duncan, the owner of Louisiana Towing and Recovery.
The towing company received 120 calls starting Tuesday afternoon, towing 60 vehicles. One still sits at the shop.
“The owner makes the decision on where they want it brought to; either their home or the dealership,” said Duncan.
“It’s a bad indicator if it has to be towed in,” said Daniel Wilkins, the General Manager of Siegen Car Care, who now has to work on these cars that were flooded.
“You pull the air filter out and look to see if it has water in it, because it usually has to go over the air filter and gets sucked into the engine,” explained Wilkins.
Normally, Wilkins say water-damaged cars either have water inside the interior, or inside the engine. Neither are good situations.
“An engine doesn't like to compress water, therefore it usually breaks a connecting rod to the piston, and then you're talking about replacing an engine,” said Wilkins. “If you're talking about interior flooding, generally speaking, you'll have electrical problems in the car for the rest of it’s life.”
Wilkins says the problem with getting water inside your car is that a lot of wiring and technology is located underneath the seats and dashboard, causing those electrical problems.
Best case scenario, he says, avoid water when driving if you can.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD replacing pumps after heavy flooding on I-110 Tuesday
-
Vintage car locked up at repair shop for 15 months, owner wants...
-
More street flooding Wednesday as brief storm hits Baton Rouge
-
Truck carrying live chickens overturns on La. highway
-
Victim dies after North Donmoor shooting, police investigating
Sports Video
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...