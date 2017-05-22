Flash flood watch issued, sandbags available for EBR residents

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are being made available at several fire departments due to flood concerns Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several parishes from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

The flood watch will be in effect for the following parishes : Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement on the severe weather threat Sunday afternoon.

According to the statement, the Mayor-President’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has mad e sand bags available to East Baton Rouge Parish residents at fire stations 7(5758 Claycutt Road), 9(4025 Perkins Road), 13(835 Sharp Road), 14(4121 Harding Boulevard), and 15(3150 Brightside Drive).

Check back for more weather updates.