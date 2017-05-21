82°
Flash flood watch issued for southeast Louisiana through Tuesday evening

By: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

BATON ROUGE - The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the entire WBRZ viewing area (minus St. Mary Parish) until Tuesday evening.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means conditions are favorable for storms to produce heavy rainfall and flooding.Those in and around the watch area should monitor weather information closely for possible warnings.

Scattered showers are expected Monday and Tuesday, with breaks in between, and some of which could bring localized heavy rain.

