Flash flood watch issued for southeast Louisiana through Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike Counties, as well as West Feliciana, East Felicians, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, Livingston, Ascension, and Tangipahoa Parishes until early Sunday Morning.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means conditions are favorable for storms to produce heavy rainfall and flooding.Those in and around the watch area should monitor weather information closely for possible warnings.

Scattered showers are expected to linger into the evening and for the next several days, with breaks in between.

