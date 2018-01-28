60°
Flash flood warning across Baton Rouge area expires

1 day 5 hours 33 minutes ago Saturday, January 27 2018 Jan 27, 2018 January 27, 2018 10:46 AM January 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning as rain battered the south Louisiana Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood warning was set to expire at 1:00 p.m. A flash flood watch for southern Louisiana will continue until 9:00 p.m. Satuday.

Four to five inches of rain has fallen just south of Baton Rouge this morning. Other areas are receiving about 2 to 3 inches from the heavy band, according to the National Weather Service.

WATCH: Flash Flood Coverage with Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.

Sandbags are now available for East Baton Rouge Parish residents as the area remains under a flash flood warning until 1 p.m.

Current roads experiencing high water:

