60°
Latest Weather Blog
Flash flood warning across Baton Rouge area expires
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning as rain battered the south Louisiana Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood warning was set to expire at 1:00 p.m. A flash flood watch for southern Louisiana will continue until 9:00 p.m. Satuday.
Four to five inches of rain has fallen just south of Baton Rouge this morning. Other areas are receiving about 2 to 3 inches from the heavy band, according to the National Weather Service.
WATCH: Flash Flood Coverage with Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.
Sandbags are now available for East Baton Rouge Parish residents as the area remains under a flash flood warning until 1 p.m.
Current roads experiencing high water:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sandbags made available for EBR residents during Saturday's flooding
-
Loved ones mourn Baton Rouge woman found shot to death on South...
-
WATCH: White lion cub rejected by mother remains extremely playful
-
Wild turkeys terrorizing neighborhood residents sparks investigation
-
WATCH: Baby seal released back into wild after battling pneumonia